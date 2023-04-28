Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.03 Million Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 184.0% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,058,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

ALLK stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

