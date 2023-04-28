Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 79,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,296.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $895,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $450.98 million, a P/E ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.52. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.01%.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

