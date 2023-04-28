Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHCA. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 298.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 349,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 261,533 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,229,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 4,467.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 657,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 643,258 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

DHC Acquisition Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

