Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $89.56 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

