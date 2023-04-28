Barclays Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $167.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,007 shares of company stock worth $9,887,171. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

