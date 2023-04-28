Barclays Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $42.00

General Motors (NYSE:GMGet Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GMGet Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

