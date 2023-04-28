BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.46 and traded as high as C$7.70. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 4,850 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of BioSyent in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

