BMO Capital Markets Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,643.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,559.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,047.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.