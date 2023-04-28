Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NYSE BAH opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.