Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

