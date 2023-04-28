Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $96.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

