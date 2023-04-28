Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. UBS Group downgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $193.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

