Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,458,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

