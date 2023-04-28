Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Calix

Calix Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALX stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Stories

