Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 7,488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of -409.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

