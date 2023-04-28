Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

