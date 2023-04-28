Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.
CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.
Centene Stock Performance
Centene stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20.
Insider Activity
In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
