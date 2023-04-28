Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

