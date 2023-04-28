Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. Centerspace has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

