Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Sells $513,604.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $192,303.75.

On Monday, January 30th, Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $613,500.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

KDNY opened at $19.37 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

