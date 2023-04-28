Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $43.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $43.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $42.19. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $41.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $52.05 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,036.26 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,047.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,643.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,559.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

