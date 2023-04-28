Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,270.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,643.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,559.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,047.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

