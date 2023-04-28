Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,643.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,559.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,047.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.