Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,047.31. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,643.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,559.78.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.