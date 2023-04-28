Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,885.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,643.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,559.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,047.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.