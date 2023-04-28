Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,200.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,047.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,643.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,559.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

