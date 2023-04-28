Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

