Core Alternative Capital Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of -409.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

