Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

