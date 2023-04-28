Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.