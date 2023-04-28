CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

CRSP opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

