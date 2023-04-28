Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

