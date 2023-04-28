Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $298.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.61. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.