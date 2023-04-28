Cwm LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,630,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 986,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

