Cwm LLC Buys 335 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after buying an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after buying an additional 196,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Articles

