Cwm LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Watsco by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Watsco by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 3.6 %

WSO stock opened at $349.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.39 and a 200-day moving average of $284.15.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.