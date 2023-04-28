Cwm LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 445,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $28.81 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

