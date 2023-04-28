Cwm LLC Increases Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

