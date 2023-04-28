Cwm LLC Purchases 480 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cwm LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.