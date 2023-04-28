Cwm LLC Sells 246 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $168.64 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

