Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $231.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.