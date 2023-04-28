Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $231.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.21. The company has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

