Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $231.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

