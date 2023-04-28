Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $231.42 on Wednesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

