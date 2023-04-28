Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.
Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %
Danaher stock opened at $231.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.21. Danaher has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.