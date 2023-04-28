Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

