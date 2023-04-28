Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $475.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $492.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

