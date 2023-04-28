Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Deluxe by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Deluxe by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

