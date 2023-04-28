Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $37.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.