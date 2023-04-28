Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $35.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GM. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

