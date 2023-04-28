Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DT opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

